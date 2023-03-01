MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.25% of MRC Global worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,455,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 197,534 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,494,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 480,535 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after buying an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MRC Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 142,842 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,866,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 119,007 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE:MRC opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.