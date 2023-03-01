Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 2,145.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216,391 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.13% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 81,565 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 68,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 487.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 340,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 282,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.16%.

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

