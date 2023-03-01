Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,242.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after buying an additional 270,732 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,966,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Insider Activity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $670,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,928,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,630. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

