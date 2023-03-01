Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 138.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

