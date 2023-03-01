Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10,753.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 423,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 419,387 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

