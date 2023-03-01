Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 108,355 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Repay by 5,518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Repay by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Repay to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Repay to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

RPAY stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $769.05 million, a PE ratio of -847.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

