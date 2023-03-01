Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.20% of Select Energy Services worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 31.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTTR opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $848.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.00. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

