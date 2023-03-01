Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 55,402 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 333.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,402 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $674,723.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,365,336 shares in the company, valued at $35,539,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $674,723.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,365,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,539,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,336. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

