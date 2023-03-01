31,085 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after acquiring an additional 510,481 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,216,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 472,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,902,000 after acquiring an additional 317,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile



Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

