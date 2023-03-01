Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.12% of MYR Group worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 696.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

