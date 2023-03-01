Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 70,358 Shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,358 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PepGen were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,915,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PepGen during the second quarter valued at $2,083,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the second quarter worth $906,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen in the second quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on PEPG shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of PepGen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.
NASDAQ PEPG opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. PepGen Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $17.99.
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
