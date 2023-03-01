Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.81 Million in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.19% of ADTRAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.83 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Stories

