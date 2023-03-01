Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 22,413 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.23% of Kearny Financial worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 369.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,522.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 412.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRNY shares. StockNews.com lowered Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.