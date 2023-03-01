iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Holdings Lifted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYT opened at $231.06 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day moving average of $223.03.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

