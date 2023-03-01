Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.25% of ViewRay worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 70.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 85.50% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRAY. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.