Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 1,328.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,978 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.23% of JELD-WEN worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $383,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,096,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,339.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.16. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.