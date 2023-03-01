iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stake Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 294.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,172 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 152.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 143,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 190,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 359.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

