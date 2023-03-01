Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $187,000 in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 162.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,118 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 145.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 72,584 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 48.5% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 82,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 43.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Evolent Health stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.