Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 1,939 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after buying an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after buying an additional 715,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,755,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.01. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEAS. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.