Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 4,257 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 311.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading

