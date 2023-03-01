Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Asana were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Asana by 1,624.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $7,026,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Asana by 2,911.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 345,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 334,087 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The firm had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

