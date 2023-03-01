Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.