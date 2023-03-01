Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 380 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Saban Cheryl lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

