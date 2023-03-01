Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,359 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $90,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.2 %

IPG Photonics Company Profile

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $134.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.04.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

