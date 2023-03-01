Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $188,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 885 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 134.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $262.27 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $522.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.43.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). The business had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

