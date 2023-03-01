EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stake Lowered by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.44% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 564,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.61.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

