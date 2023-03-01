Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 653.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth $85,050,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $56,619,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 331,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,602,000 after acquiring an additional 316,507 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 276,177 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

