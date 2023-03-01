Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $145.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $148.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.80%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.