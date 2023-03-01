Cormark Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTG. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

