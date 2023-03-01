FY2026 Earnings Forecast for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEXO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

NYSE HEXO opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $25.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 586.30% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 369,794 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in HEXO by 181.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

