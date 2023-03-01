Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE RVP opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.08. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

