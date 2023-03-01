Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE RVP opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.08. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.17.
