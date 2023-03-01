Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

