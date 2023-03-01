Mark C. Schneyer Sells 577 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $10,836.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

