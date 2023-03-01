Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells 803 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $15,080.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,628.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.6 %

ACAD opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

