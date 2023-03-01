& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 814 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $846,165.20.

On Monday, February 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,133,303.04.

On Friday, February 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51.

On Wednesday, November 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $974,002.23.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,333.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $87.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,690 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 509,744 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $16,781,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

