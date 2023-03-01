& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 814 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $846,165.20.
- On Monday, February 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,133,303.04.
- On Friday, February 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $974,002.23.
Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,333.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $87.29.
GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
