ITV’s (ITV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.68) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 97.80 ($1.18).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Price Performance

ITV stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.65 ($1.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ITV Company Profile

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £2,600.25 ($3,137.75). Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.