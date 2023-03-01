AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAON. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised AAON from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.81. AAON has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $94.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 39.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

