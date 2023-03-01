Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the January 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHFAP opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

