Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

LON:RR opened at GBX 144.94 ($1.75) on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 8,011 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,615.95 ($14,017.07).

