Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance
LON:RR opened at GBX 144.94 ($1.75) on Tuesday.
Insider Activity at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 8,011 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,615.95 ($14,017.07).
Further Reading
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.