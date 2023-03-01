RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,955 ($35.66) price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($33.18) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday.
RHI Magnesita Stock Performance
Shares of RHIM stock opened at GBX 2,646.29 ($31.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,506.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 584.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,804 ($33.84).
RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
Featured Stories
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.