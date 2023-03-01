RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,955 ($35.66) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($33.18) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday.

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

Shares of RHIM stock opened at GBX 2,646.29 ($31.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,506.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 584.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,804 ($33.84).

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a €1.10 ($1.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 3.66%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 3,190.05%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

