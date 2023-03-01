Greencoat Renewables’ (GRP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

Shares of Greencoat Renewables stock opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34. Greencoat Renewables has a 1-year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.26 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.