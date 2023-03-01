BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the January 31st total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 595,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,025,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,389.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on BioCardia from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Dawson James cut shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

