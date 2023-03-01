Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Declines By 49.6%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BHFAM opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

