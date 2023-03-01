Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,300 by Analysts at Barclays

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($24.13) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,976.67 ($23.85).

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,025 ($24.44) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,815.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,581.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,255.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,030 ($24.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

