AO World’s (AO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AO World Trading Up 25.2 %

Shares of LON AO opened at GBX 70.40 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £406.14 million, a P/E ratio of -880.00, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.92.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

