Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) CEO David S. Chernow Sells 139,550 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SEM opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Select Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
