Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,399 ($41.02) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,450 ($29.56) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.17) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,965 ($35.78).

Derwent London Stock Performance

LON:DLN opened at GBX 2,586 ($31.21) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,538.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,378.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,082.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,783 ($21.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,325 ($40.12).

Derwent London Increases Dividend

About Derwent London

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 54.50 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently 3,277.31%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

