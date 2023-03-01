NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Dawn E. Hudson Sells 7,500 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $232.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.44 billion, a PE ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

