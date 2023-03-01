Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €68.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

ETR BAS opened at €48.48 ($51.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of €51.06 and a 200 day moving average of €46.95. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 1 year high of €66.15 ($70.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

