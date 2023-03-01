Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) CEO Bruce D. Broussard Sells 17,575 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $495.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $498.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.95.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.